Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

