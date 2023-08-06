FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Issued By William Blair

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.55. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock worth $501,752,086. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Symbotic by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Symbotic by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

