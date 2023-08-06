FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARR. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.00 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of ARR stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 249.11. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

