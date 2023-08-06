SPX Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for SPX Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

SPXC stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

