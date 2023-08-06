GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $69.72 and last traded at $70.21. 206,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,137,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

Specifically, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,737,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at $20,737,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock worth $1,620,723. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

GoDaddy Trading Down 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.25%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

