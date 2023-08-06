Desjardins Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Shares of RY stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

