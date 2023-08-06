Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

About Gibson Energy

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

