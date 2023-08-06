William Blair Comments on Kadant Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.14 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $229.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kadant by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Kadant by 5,571.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 180,505 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Kadant by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

