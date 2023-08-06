Northland Capmk Comments on Symbotic Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Symbotic alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Symbotic from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 46.1% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.