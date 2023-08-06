Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.21) Per Share

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.21) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $52,318.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,239 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $31,148.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,436.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,108,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $640,065 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

