HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.75. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cytosorbents

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $135,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

See Also

