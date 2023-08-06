Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

FIS opened at $58.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $193,902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

