Brokers Offer Predictions for Envista Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Envista Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NVST opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 705.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

