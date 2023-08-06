Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

