B. Riley Weighs in on DHI Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DHX has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

