Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

EQT opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,409,000 after acquiring an additional 718,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

