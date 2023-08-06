B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRZN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 227.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

