Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

