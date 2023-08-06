Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

