Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lucid Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lucid Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

LCID opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

