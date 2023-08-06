DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazydays in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

LAZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lazydays from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lazydays stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 million, a P/E ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lazydays by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazydays by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 18.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,328,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

