HC Wainwright Comments on EMX Royalty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EMX Royalty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 95.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

