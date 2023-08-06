Analysts Set Expectations for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $266.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

