FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.99. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.81 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

