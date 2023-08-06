PPG Industries, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.11. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.57 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

