Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $116.02 and last traded at $115.96. 21,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 186,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.25.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.