TD Cowen Trims Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price to $270.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.86.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

