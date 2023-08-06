Zillow Group’s (Z) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several other reports. 51job reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of Z opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,266.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,187,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 732.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

