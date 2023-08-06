Endeavour Silver (EDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.40 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.48%.

EDR opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$822.50 million, a P/E ratio of -430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$6.08.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

