Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Service Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 2.22. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.
Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 888.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on SVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Service Properties Trust
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.