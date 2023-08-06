Service Properties Trust (SVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 2.22. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 888.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SVC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

