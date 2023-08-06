Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a PE ratio of 156.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 736.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 612,515 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 542,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 339,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 61,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.