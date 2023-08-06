Payoneer Global (PAYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,390,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after buying an additional 5,593,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

