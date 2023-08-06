Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Embecta to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embecta Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Embecta

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

