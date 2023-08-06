Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextdoor Price Performance

Nextdoor stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

KIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

