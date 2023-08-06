Nextdoor (KIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. On average, analysts expect Nextdoor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nextdoor Price Performance
Nextdoor stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Nextdoor Company Profile
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
