Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.94 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 96.52% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $637.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.04. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 684.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

