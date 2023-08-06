Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.08) EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $84,910.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,057.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $42,028.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,363 shares of company stock worth $1,841,404 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

