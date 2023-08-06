Doma (DOMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The company had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.
Doma Price Performance
NYSE:DOMA opened at $7.82 on Friday. Doma has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
