Doma (DOMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 73.15% and a negative return on equity of 143.18%. The company had revenue of $74.37 million during the quarter.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $7.82 on Friday. Doma has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $104.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Doma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Doma by 298.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 995,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

