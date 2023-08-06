Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY24 guidance at $0.47-$0.51 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

