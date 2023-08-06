Vital Energy (VTLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Vital Energy to post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vital Energy to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $992.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.