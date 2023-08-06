Duolingo (DUOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Duolingo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Duolingo has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duolingo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DUOL stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 0.36. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,070,117.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $94,215.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,780. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

