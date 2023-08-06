StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 2.3 %

MSN opened at $0.57 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

