GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

