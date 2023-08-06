Morgan Stanley Raises Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Indivior (LON:INDV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,500 ($32.10) to GBX 2,700 ($34.66) in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($29.91) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of LON:INDV opened at GBX 1,845 ($23.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,742.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,642.59. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,330 ($17.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,020 ($25.93). The firm has a market cap of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,362.07, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.04.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

