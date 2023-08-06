Comparing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and TXO Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.48 $1.85 billion $5.00 1.30 TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.62 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 9 5 0 2.19 TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.03, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.03%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 48.82% 27.22% 8.38% TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats TXO Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

