Critical Contrast: SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) & Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISD)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBISD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Home Bistro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.89 -$8.85 million ($40.00) -0.11 Home Bistro $1.64 million 0.00 -$12.80 million ($17.50) 0.00

SinglePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro. SinglePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bistro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SinglePoint and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -37.06% N/A -48.69% Home Bistro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Bistro beats SinglePoint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SinglePoint

(Get Free Report)

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Home Bistro

(Get Free Report)

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.