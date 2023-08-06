Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) vs. Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Critical Comparison

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $174.88 million 1.18 -$1.36 billion ($2.49) -0.22 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.11 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -361.00% -39.05% -22.07% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Cannabis and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 0 3 0 0 2.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 155.89%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, the Caribbean, South America, and Israel; supply of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. In addition, the company cultivates and sells dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules, edible cannabis, cannabis extracts, and soft gels, which are ingested in various ways, including smoking, vaporizing, and consumption in the form of oil, capsules, edibles, and extracts; and provides dried flowers, vapes, dried milled strains, strain-specific extracts, strain specific cannabis oils, and concentrates. Further, it offers recreational cannabis products, such as flowers, vapes, ingestibles, concentrates, extracts, and CBD products; and patient counseling and outreach services. The company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7; and medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, Pedanios, Bidiol, and CraftPlant. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Leduc, Canada.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

