Gibson Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.64.

GEI opened at C$20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.13. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

