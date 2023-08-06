EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$90.88.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$83.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.30. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.47%.

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.