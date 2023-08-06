Analyzing Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nogin and OLO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin $85.95 million 0.11 -$52.73 million N/A N/A OLO $185.40 million 6.44 -$45.97 million ($0.33) -22.33

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

45.1% of Nogin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Nogin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nogin and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin N/A N/A -39.73% OLO -26.19% -4.19% -3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nogin and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 1 2 0 2.67 OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57

Nogin currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 658.19%. OLO has a consensus target price of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Nogin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nogin is more favorable than OLO.

Risk & Volatility

Nogin has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OLO beats Nogin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. It also develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution for brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. In addition, the company operates Commerce-as-a-Service platform for retail clients to improve key aspects of their e-commerce business. Nogin, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

