Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Head-To-Head Survey

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Penns Woods Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Penns Woods Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp $73.64 million 2.56 $17.42 million $2.61 10.24 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.42 $12.97 million $1.13 10.40

Penns Woods Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Penns Woods Bancorp and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp 21.70% 11.15% 0.95% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 18.92% 9.18% 0.91%

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

